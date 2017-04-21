Jessica Biel Mocks Coachella Flower Crowns With #TBT Pic

Jessica Biel threw shade at girls who wear flower crowns at Coachella by sharing an epic Throwback Thursday photo from her days on 7th Heaven. Us Weekly reports that the photo in question was shared on Instagram and shows Biel and her co-star Beverley Mitchell rocking matching pink, fluffy dresses and flower crowns while acting as bridesmaids on the show.

#TBT to when @beverleymitchell and I were wayyy ahead of this whole flower crown thing. #7thHeaven A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Biel and Mitchell played sisters on the hit series, which ran for 11 seasons from 1996 to 2007.

