Jessica Biel Mocks Coachella Flower Crowns With #TBT Pic

April 21, 2017 12:58 PM
Filed Under: coachella, flower crowns, funny, Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel threw shade at girls who wear flower crowns at Coachella by sharing an epic Throwback Thursday photo from her days on 7th Heaven. Us Weekly reports that the photo in question was shared on Instagram and shows Biel and her co-star Beverley Mitchell rocking matching pink, fluffy dresses and flower crowns while acting as bridesmaids on the show.

#TBT to when @beverleymitchell and I were wayyy ahead of this whole flower crown thing. #7thHeaven

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Biel and Mitchell played sisters on the hit series, which ran for 11 seasons from 1996 to 2007.

Here are a few examples of what she is referring too:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live