Donate During Gateway Pet Guardians Slumber Pawty

If you are looking for a great way to give back to the St. Louis community look no further!

In an effort to raise awareness for Gateway Pet Guardians and the amazing dogs they rescue, the GPG staff and their volunteers will be spending 24 hours in a kennel with one of their favorite shelter residents.

They will be live-streaming the entire event during those 24 hours!

Here’s how you can help!

You choose which kennel and participant to support and they will keep you updated on the pup that is residing in that kennel. With your donation, your name will show up on the kennel during the 24-hour event and during the live Facebook stream. For a $1000 donation, your name (and logo if applicable) will be placed on each kennel for those 24 hours.