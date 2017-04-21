Amy Schumer Bought a $2,000 Mattress for Someone Who Let Her Use the Bathroom

Amy Schumer just performed a good deed for a random mattress store employee!

Here’s how it went down according to People magazine:

Amy was going for a jog in Chicago when she desperately needed to find a restroom. Apparently, her best option was a store called Mattress Firm. Not every place will let you run in and use their bathroom, but there was an employee there named Sagine Lazarre and she was cool with it.

The employee didn’t realize the runner was Amy. On her way out, Amy asked Sagine what mattress in the store was her favorite. Sagine pointed one out and Amy just pulled out her credit card and bought it for her on the spot. It cost $2,000. The woman was shocked and she still wasn’t sure who Amy was.

Sagine says, quote, “After she left, I Googled her name. The lady that was right there talking to me is Amy Schumer. It was amazing.”