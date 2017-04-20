Waking Up On The Right Side Of The Bed

April 20, 2017 2:58 AM
Filed Under: Bed, Phillips & Company, Right, side, up, waking

People who wake up on the RIGHT side of the bed are…

According to a new survey, people who get off the bed on the right side are more likely to feel miserable, tired, and grumpy in the morning than people who get off the left side.

The survey didn’t offer up any theories on WHY that might happen, but we’ll offer one… People who sleep on the right side of their bodies are more likely to have heartburn and acid reflux, because it opens up the path between your stomach and esophagus which can throw off your stomach acid levels.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live