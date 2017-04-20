Waking Up On The Right Side Of The Bed

People who wake up on the RIGHT side of the bed are…

According to a new survey, people who get off the bed on the right side are more likely to feel miserable, tired, and grumpy in the morning than people who get off the left side.

The survey didn’t offer up any theories on WHY that might happen, but we’ll offer one… People who sleep on the right side of their bodies are more likely to have heartburn and acid reflux, because it opens up the path between your stomach and esophagus which can throw off your stomach acid levels.

