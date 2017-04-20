Viral Video: The Most Popular Snacks On 4/20

Today is 4/20, and stoners gotta eat, man.

A food delivery service analyzed their orders from last 4/20 to figure out the most popular SNACKS people order today…

1. Ben & Jerry’s Half Baked ice cream.

2. Sour Patch Kids.

3. Swedish Fish.

4. Cheez-Its.

5. Haribo Gummy Bears.

6. Nerds Rope. Yes, that’s a bunch of Nerds candy made into a long stick.

7. Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

8. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

9. Ben & Jerry’s Tonight Dough ice cream.

10. Kit Kats.

And also enjoy this video of the Best Highest News Bloopers…