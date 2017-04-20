Viral Video: The Most Popular Snacks On 4/20

Today is 4/20, and stoners gotta eat, man.
A food delivery service analyzed their orders from last 4/20 to figure out the most popular SNACKS people order today…
1. Ben & Jerry’s Half Baked ice cream.
2. Sour Patch Kids.
3. Swedish Fish.
4. Cheez-Its.
5. Haribo Gummy Bears.
6. Nerds Rope. Yes, that’s a bunch of Nerds candy made into a long stick.
7. Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
8. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
9. Ben & Jerry’s Tonight Dough ice cream.
10. Kit Kats.
And also enjoy this video of the Best Highest News Bloopers…