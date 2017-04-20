The Best “Healthy” Fast Food Items

Here’s a list of the healthiest things at several fast food places that still taste good.

Someone recently put together a list of the healthiest things you can order at a bunch of fast food restaurants that still TASTE good.

Here are two things to order at six different places…

1. McDonald’s. The Egg McMuffin, which is 300 calories. Or the McDouble, which is 380. You can cut about 50 calories on each one by asking for no cheese.

2. Taco Bell. The Chicken Soft Tacos, or the Power Menu Veggie Bowl. You can make pretty much anything at Taco Bell healthier by asking for it “fresco” style. That’s where they replace the cheese and sour cream with pico de gallo.

3. Burger King. The MorningStar Veggie Burger. Or the Grilled Chicken Sandwich, which is 480 calories. But you can get it down under 400 calories if you hold the mayo.

4. Chick-fil-A. The Grilled Chicken Nuggets with a side salad or fruit cup. Or the Spicy Southwest Salad, which also has grilled chicken instead of fried.

5. Dunkin Donuts. The Egg-and-Cheese sandwich on an English muffin. Or the Egg White Flatbread sandwich. Obviously there’s a lot more nutrition in both of them than you’ll get from donuts.

6. Subway. The Oven-Roasted Chicken Sandwich on multigrain flatbread. Or a six-inch tuna sandwich on wheat. Just don’t ask for extra mayonnaise.

Click Here to see more.