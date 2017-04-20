The 10 Best Reactions to Starbucks’ New Unicorn Frappuccino 

Jill Devine April 20, 2017
Starbucks released its limited-edition Unicorn Frappuccino yesterday and it’s described as “a sweet-and-sour concoction consisting of a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup, and layered with a pleasantly sour blue powder topping”.

I saw A LOT of social media posts about the new drink and most of them were the same – the person was unsure if they liked it and they thought it had a weird aftertaste, but they kept drinking it.

The Washington Post put together some of the best tweets they came across in regard to the Unicorn Frappuccino:

*“The #unicornfrappuccino tastes like a birthday party no one came to.”

*“Why yes, my breakfast IS the #unicornfrappuccino. Because UNICORNS.”

*”I hate it but cant stop drinking it to see if I still hate it. Like someone needs to take it away from me. – Everyone”

*“The unicorn frappe tastes like birthday cake, warheads candy and shame.”

*“Why is everyone saying the unicorn frappe tastes good? Lmao it tastes like I’m drinking straight diabetes.”

Did you try it and if so, what did you think?

 

