Prince William Gives Victoria Beckham Order of the British Empire

My obsession with the “Royals” continues! I don’t know why I’m obsessed, but I am!

So, the latest “Royal” story is this –

Victoria Beckham was honored by Prince William at Buckingham Palace yesterday with an Order of the British Empire. The recognition was bestowed upon the former Posh Spice not for her musical talents, but for her contributions to the fashion industry.

“It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today,” Beckham said in a statement. “I’m proud to be British, honored and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge. If you dream big and work hard, you can accomplish great things.” Victoria’s husband David Beckham was likewise made an OBE in 2003.

