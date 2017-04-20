Photo: “People’s” Most Beautiful Woman For 2017

April 20, 2017 3:05 AM
Filed Under: 2017, Most Beautiful Woman, people's, Phillips & Company

Julia Roberts is “People’s” Most Beautiful Woman for the FIFTH time.

Julia Roberts has been named “People” magazine’s Most Beautiful Woman in the World for the FIFTH time.

people Photo: Peoples Most Beautiful Woman For 2017

The first time was 26 years ago, in 1991. She was 26 at the time. Now she’s 49. She also won it in 2000, 2005, and 2010.

Other women in this year’s Most Beautiful issue include Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore from “This Is Us”, Emma Watson, Oprah Winfrey, and Carrie Underwood.

