Photo: “People’s” Most Beautiful Woman For 2017

Julia Roberts has been named “People” magazine’s Most Beautiful Woman in the World for the FIFTH time.

The first time was 26 years ago, in 1991. She was 26 at the time. Now she’s 49. She also won it in 2000, 2005, and 2010.

Other women in this year’s Most Beautiful issue include Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore from “This Is Us”, Emma Watson, Oprah Winfrey, and Carrie Underwood.

