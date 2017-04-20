LIFE-SIZE Sequel Is Officially Happening With Tyra Banks

17 years after Tyra Banks first starred as the doll who came to life in Disney Channel’s Life-Size—and nearly three years after announcing plans to revisit the character—Freeform has announced that Life-Size 2 will finally be coming to TV. The only problem? We’ve got a bit of a wait.

During its upfront presentation in New York City on Wednesday, the cable network revealed that the sequel to 2000 film will premiere in December of 2018, this time as a holiday movie.

In the original film, a young girl (played by Lindsay Lohan) brought her doll Eve to life after to attempting to resurrect her mother with a magic spell. In Life-Size 2, Eve has grown up and is awoken to help a young woman learn to live and love again, and along the way, Eve herself will experience the ups and downs of real life in what Freeform is calling a fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie. No word yet on additional cast or whether Lohan will make a cameo appearance, but one can hope!

When Banks first confirmed plans to have her return for the sequel in 2015, when the plan at the time was for it to return to its original network, she told Variety, “There is no one else that can play Eve but me, thank you very much! I’m just joking with you, but yes, I am going to be Eve.”

Life-Size 2 will debut on Freeform in December of 2018.