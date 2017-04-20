Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Soundtrack Revealed

April 20, 2017 4:30 PM

Electric Light Orchestra, Fleetwood Mac, Cheap Trick, and Sam Cooke are among the artists whose songs appear on the official soundtrack for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Consequence of Sound reports that the track list for the aptly titled Awesome Mix Vol. 2 was released on Wednesday and features songs such as “Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra and “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac. Other artists that appear on the album include Parliment, Looking Glass, The Americans, and David Hasselhoff. The soundtrack drops tomorrow, April 21, while the film hits theaters on Friday, May 5.

guardians of the galaxy soundtrack Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Soundtrack Revealed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Listen Live