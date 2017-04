“Travel & Leisure” has a list of the cities with the UGLIEST people??!!

“Travel & Leisure” recently posted a list of the cities with the least attractive people, and BALTIMORE was named the ugliest city in America.

The Top 5 are: Baltimore, Maryland; Sacramento, California; Spokane, Washington; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The most attractive city in America is Honolulu, Hawaii by the way.

