A guy got out of his SUV to help an elderly woman cross the street, but forgot to put it in park. So it started rolling toward them.

He managed to lean against the front to stop it, but not before it pushed him into the woman and knocked her OVER. She gets back up about halfway through the video though, so hopefully she didn’t shatter a hip or anything.