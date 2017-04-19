VIDEO: Paramore Travel Back to ’80s with “Hard Times”

Paramore dropped a new song and new album news today. After Laughter comes out May 12th, and the first single is “Hard Times”. The song has a very ’80s feel and brings to mind the melodies of Duran Duran, Madness, and countless other New Wave artists. Their video has a very ’80s feel, too:

After Laughter contains the first music from Paramore in over 4 years. Billboard reports the band recorded their new music in, “Nashville’s historic RCA Studio B, marking the first time the group recorded an album in their hometown.”

The album comes out the same day as the first solo album from One Direction’s Harry Styles.