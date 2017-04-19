Tennessee OKs Voting Selfies Thanks to Justin Timberlake

Jill Devine April 19, 2017 10:55 AM By Jill Devine
Tennessee is saying bye, bye, bye (see what I did there, lol) to its ban on ballot selfies, and it’s all thanks to Justin Timberlake.

Us Weekly reports that last week, the state senate voted 30-0 in favor of a bill that allows “photographing or videotaping a filled-out ballot except if it’s intended to commit voter intimidation, voter fraud or to sell a vote.”

In October 2016, Timberlake flew to his home state of Tennessee to vote early in the presidential election, causing controversy and violating an obscure state law that forbids voters from “recording or taking photographs or videos while inside the polling place.” His crime could’ve cost him a $50 fine and up to 30 days in jail.  The selfie has been removed from his Instagram account.

 

