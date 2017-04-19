Dragonfly Fitness & Training, a women’s personal and group training studio in South City, is hosting its second annual Every Rep

Counts fundraiser this Saturday, with 100% of proceeds to benefit Gateway Pet Guardians, Tenth Life Cat Rescue, and Athletes for Animals.

The event features competitive and non-competitive co-ed team fitness events starting at 9 a.m. Teams are sold out, but the community is encouraged to come

cheer the participants on and enjoy the other activities. Chris Cakes of St. Louis will be serving all-you-can-eat pancakes (just $8 in advance and $10 at the door),

and Shop South City will be hosting a pop-up shop. There will also be lots of great items available in a raffle, and St. Louis Blues mascot Louie will make a

special appearance at 10 a.m.

Last year, the event raised $3,600, and it’s expected to raise even more this year. Dragonfly owner and Athletes for Animals board member Renah Jones

says that this quickly became a highly anticipated event among members, both because of the cause and the fun of the event itself. Jones said, “Even though

we are a small studio, we aim to give back in a big way by supporting causes that are important to us, our members, and our community. We’re so excited to have

a sold out event this year!”

Dragonfly Fitness & Training is located at 4924 Hampton Avenue, between the St. Louis Hills & SOHA neighborhoods. To find out more about the event, click here or call 314.932.7747.