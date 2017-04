A girl with cancer couldn’t make her prom, so students brought prom to her!

17-year-old MeKayla Gist from South Carolina is battling cancer and couldn’t go to her prom over the weekend. So dozens of students brought the prom to HER in the hospital, and also elected her prom queen.

They’re also helping organize a fundraiser at their school later this month to help her family with medical bills. If you want to help out, search for “Help MeKayla TKO Cancer” on GoFundMe.com.

Click Here to see more.