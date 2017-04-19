Phillips Phunny: Loud Love Making Disrupts Tennis Match

April 19, 2017 2:46 AM
A couple being a little too loud during their love making briefly interrupts a tennis match.

A tennis match at the Sarasota Open was interrupted by a couple having SEX yesterday. At first people thought it was someone in the crowd watching porn on their phone. So one of the players hit a ball into the audience.

But it was a REAL couple. They were getting-it-on across the lake from the arena, and the sound carried. So the other player came up with a pretty good line. He shouted, “It can’t be THAT good.”

