Flexible Hours Vs. Four-Day Work Week

Would you rather have flexible work hours or a four-day work week?

Since Guy Phillips now enjoys a four-day work week, we thought we’d share the question from a recent survey: Would you rather be able to work from home . . . having flexible start and end times for their day . . . or having a four-day work week with longer days?

And the one we want the most is . . . flexible start and end times, with 37% of the vote.

Working from home and a four-day work week tied with 26% of the vote.

The survey also found that people who do have the option of working from home do it an average of three days a week.

