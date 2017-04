Ellen DeGeneres Offers Deal to Nugget Boy

Ellen DeGeneres isn’t going to give up her retweet title without a fight.

That’s why she invited Carter Wilkerson–aka “Nugget Boy”–on her show yesterday. People reports that Ellen invited Carter onto her show after he asked Wendy’s how many retweets he’d need to get free nuggets for a year.

While Wendy’s set the bar high at 18 million, he’s already earned three million retweets–which is dangerously close to Ellen’s infamous Oscars selfie retweet record of 3.4 million.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

On the show, Ellen jokingly asked him, “Why are you trying to sabotage my selfie?” She then offered him a sweet deal: a free TV if his fans retweet her selfie every time they retweet his.