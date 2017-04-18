Video: Meet Adoptable Hootie

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

Hootie is around 1-year-old and she’s shy when she first meets you, but it doesn’t take long for her to come out of her shell! Typically there’s not a lot of little dogs featured in Rescue Me, but she’s the exception as she only weighs 15 pounds. She’s a cutie looking for her forever home.

