Here are several “TV NERDS” who all of a sudden got HOT.

MTV.com has a list of “9 TV Nerds Who Got Hot All of a Sudden.” They’re all guys, and they’re mostly from the late ’90s to the early 2000s. Here’s the list…

1. Nathan Kress, who played the video expert Freddie Benson on “iCarly”.

2. Cole Sprouse, who played Cody Martin on “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody”, and who’s now on “Riverdale”.

3. David Henrie, who played Justin Russo on “Wizards of Waverly Place”.

4. Josh Peck, who was Josh Nichols on “Drake & Josh”.

5. Sean Flynn, who played Chase Matthews on “Zoey 101”.

6. Tahj Mowry, who played Michelle’s friend Teddy on “Full House”, and T.J. Henderson on “Smart Guy”.

7. Wilmer Valderrama, who of course was Fez on “That ’70s Show”.

8. Devon Werkheiser, who starred on the Nickelodeon sitcom “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide”.

9. Adam Brody, a.k.a. Seth Cohen from “The O.C.”.

