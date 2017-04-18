What are the MOST Shazamed songs of all time?

The music-identifying app Shazam released a list of “The 10 Most Shazamed Songs of All Time.”

So, these are the songs that are playing somewhere when you see people holding up their phones trying to figure out what they are.

Here’s the list, along with the number of times they’ve been tagged…

1. “Wake Me Up”, Avicii . . . 22.3 million Shazams

2. “Blurred Lines”, Robin Thicke, with T.I. and Pharrell . . . 20.1 million

3. “Lean On”, Major Lazer with MØ and DJ Snake . . . 20.1 million

4. “Somebody That I Used to Know”, Gotye with Kimbra . . . 19.9 million

5. “Let Her Go”, Passenger . . . 19.6 million

6. “Rather Be”, Clean Bandit with Jess Glynne . . . 18.8 million

7. “Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix)”, OMI . . . 18.7 million

8. “Thinking Out Loud”, Ed Sheeran . . . 18.7 million

9. “Take Me to Church”, Hozier . . . 18.6 million

10. “Thrift Shop”, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis with Wanz . . . 16.1 million

