The Best And Worst Emojis When Dating

What emojis are the biggest TURN-ONS and the biggest TURN-OFFS when dating?

A dating app called Clover just analyzed which emojis are the biggest turn-ons and turn-offs. Here’s what they found…

The emojis that women are most likely to reply to are the faces with the tongue sticking out or smiling . . . that one of the woman holding her hand up . . . the monkeys covering their eyes or mouth . . . and the smiling devil.

Women are most turned off by the EGGPLANT . . . the hands clapping . . . the flexed bicep . . . and the fist bump.

The emojis that men are most likely to respond to are basically all the faces that are smiling or laughing . . . and also the “okay” hand symbol . . . and the kissing lips.

And men are turned off by the crying face . . . the pile of poop . . . and the diamond engagement ring.

