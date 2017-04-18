Photo: First Woman Runs Boston Marathon Again 50 Years Later

April 18, 2017 2:59 AM
The first woman to run the Boston Marathon did it again 50 YEARS LATER!

The first woman to officially compete in the Boston Marathon was a 20-year-old college student named Katherine Switzer. She entered under the name “K.V. Switzer” in 1967, because women weren’t allowed. And she just ran it AGAIN yesterday, 50 years later.

marathon1 Photo: First Woman Runs Boston Marathon Again 50 Years Later

(Paul Connell/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

switzer Photo: First Woman Runs Boston Marathon Again 50 Years Later

(BostonGlobe.com)

She’s 70 years old now and hadn’t run a marathon since 2011. But she finished the Boston Marathon yesterday in 4 hours, 44 minutes, and 31 seconds. So about 25 minutes slower than when she ran it as a 20-year-old.

