Fresh from her blockbuster headlining performance at Coachella, Lady Gaga, along with Live Nation, announced today the release of additional tickets to the Joanne World Tour. Thanks to an innovative stage design featuring multi-levels, multi-stages and clear sight lines on all sides more fans will now have the opportunity to catch these previously sold out dates.

Lady Gaga is schedule to perform at the Scottrade Center on November 16th at 7:30pm.