Nothing makes a celebrity seem more down-to-earth than tweeting about the pitfalls of parenting. ┬áIt makes me feel better about my parenting skills and some of the thoughts I have had, but couldn’t say out loud because they wouldn’t come off as funny as when a celeb says it.

Here are several celebrity tweets about having kids:

there is absolutely no way that labor is harder than installing a car seat, i just refuse to believe it. if it is, i give up — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2016

Having an infant son alerts me to the fact that every man, at one point, has peed on his own face. #awesome — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) April 24, 2014

Potty training is going so great! I'm a natural! @prattprattpratt pic.twitter.com/TTeSxQsuwG — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) September 3, 2015

I'd walk through fire for my daughter. Well not FIRE, because it's dangerous. But a super humid room. But not too humid, because my hair. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 11, 2015

Harper is, as usual, calm and understated. pic.twitter.com/2fGMlpez — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) December 26, 2012

The #pukepocalypse spares no man. The #dadbeast has gone down with his ship.

You fought a good fight, @daxshepard1. Long live the #dadbeast — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) January 5, 2016

