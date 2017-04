End your weekend the best way you know how with a Cardinals day game on May 21st against the San Francisco Giants, and show off your hottest St. Cardinals attire with a one-of-a-kind, Cardinals Rhinestone Cap.

Don’t forget to bring the kiddos and cool off for Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays!

Starting two hours prior to every home game, enjoy games, prizes and free Prairie Farms frozen treats, while supplies last, in the Ford Plaza.