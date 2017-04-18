Cool Or Not Cool?

Here are some results from a new survey on what is and isn’t COOL.

A new survey by Buzzfeed asked people to rank whether these things are cool or not. Here are the results…

1. Piercings . . . 73% cool, 10% not.

2. Tattoos . . . 69% cool, 11% not.

3. Beards . . . 57% cool, 18% not.

4. Being into nerd culture . . . 54% cool, 19% not.

5. Being really into sports . . . 52% cool, 17% not.

6. Being into obscure music . . . 46% cool, 21% not.

7. Smoking weed . . . 29% cool, 43% not.

8. Having lots of Instagram followers . . . 25% cool, 33% not.

9. Smoking cigarettes . . . 6% cool, 86% not.

10. Vaping . . . 5% cool, 83% not.

Click Here to see more.