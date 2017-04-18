$10K to get Bumped

Things are a changing at the airlines after last week and we all win BIG in the end!

After United Airlines violent bouncing of a 69-year-old man from an overbooked flight and the disastrous fallout, other airlines are making big changes when it comes to overbooked flights.

Delta is promising almost $10,000 to passengers who offer to give up their seats. They updated their bump policy and told gate agents that they can offer up to $2,000 (an increase from last week’s $800), and they told their supervisors to offer up to $9,950 if there is resistence (up from $1,350). Win-win for all right?

I’m thinking no one on Earth would balk at a cool $10k in exchange for a couple more hours hanging out in the airport!

Other airlines said they were examining their policies. American Airlines updated its rules to say that no passenger who has boarded the plane will be removed to give the seat to someone else.