There’s no longer ANYONE in the world who was born in the 1800s.

There’s no one left on Earth who was alive in the 1800s. The last person was a woman in Italy named Emma Morano who was born on November 29th, 1899, but she passed away on Saturday.

The new oldest person in the world is a woman named Violet Brown in Jamaica. She was born on March 10th, 1900.

Click Here to see more.