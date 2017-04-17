What Means Cheating?

April 17, 2017 6:11 PM By Paul Cook

Which behaviors do you consider cheating? I’m discovering that we all have different ideas of what exactly makes up an adulterous move and social media only complicates it more.

73% of people recently polled said a one-night stand constitutes cheating.

71% feel the same way about kissing.

As for online  adultery, 69% said sexting somebody else is enough for concern.

51% thought flirting online is a no-no.

1 in 5 people believe that merely following an ex on social media is adulterous. Wow!

Other interesting stats within the survey determined that nearly a quarter of people believe that going  to a strip club without your partner is cheating and 19% believe watching  porn is.

(Survey found in the Deseret News)

More from Paul Cook
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live