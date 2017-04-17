What Means Cheating?

Which behaviors do you consider cheating? I’m discovering that we all have different ideas of what exactly makes up an adulterous move and social media only complicates it more.

73% of people recently polled said a one-night stand constitutes cheating.

71% feel the same way about kissing.

As for online adultery, 69% said sexting somebody else is enough for concern.

51% thought flirting online is a no-no.

1 in 5 people believe that merely following an ex on social media is adulterous. Wow!

Other interesting stats within the survey determined that nearly a quarter of people believe that going to a strip club without your partner is cheating and 19% believe watching porn is.

(Survey found in the Deseret News)