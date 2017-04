An 11-year-old Make-a-Wish kid got to do the weather for The Weather Channel.

There’s an 11-year-old kid in New Jersey named Ryland Mishura who suffers from a rare genetic disorder, and his request for the Make-a-Wish Foundation was to do the weather on live TV for The Weather Channel. So they flew him to Atlanta last week, and made it happen.

