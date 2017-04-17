Viral Video: Former Beverly Hills Hotel Pool Manager Gets Help From Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock gave $5,000 to the former Beverly Hills Hotel swimming pool manager because he’s now homeless.

Sandra Bullock threw $5,000 into a GoFundMe campaign for an 86-year-old, homeless, former hotel pool manager.

His name is Svend Petersen, and he managed the pool at the Beverly Hills Hotel for 40 years, going back to the days of stars like Marilyn Monroe, Cary Grant, Faye Dunaway, Fred Astaire, and Katherine Hepburn.

Apparently, he got swindled, and ended up homeless and in trouble with the IRS. The GoFundMe was supposed to raise $5,900, but it’s already over $63,000 for Svend.

Click Here to see more.