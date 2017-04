April the Giraffe FINALLY had her baby over the weekend.

April the Giraffe finally gave birth. It was a boy. It happened at Animal Adventure Park in New York on Saturday morning, and 1.2 million people were watching live.

(You can fast forward the video over 3 hours in to see the actual birth.)

Don’t worry, the excitement’s not over. They’re setting up a page where you can donate a dollar and vote for a name.