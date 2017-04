Here’s how millennials are WAY too into elaborate marriage proposals.

“The Millennial Marriage Proposal” is about how millennials are WAY too into elaborate marriage proposals by filming them, posting them, and obsessing over how many likes and comments they get.

So in the video, when the dude proposes, the girl keeps asking for a re-shoot so she can change the angle, change her hair, and change what the guy SAYS when he asks her.