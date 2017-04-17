Listen to Win Tickets to Dirty Dancing at The Fabulous Fox Theatre

April 17, 2017 8:10 AM
Win: A 4-pack of tickets to see ‘Dirty Dancing’ at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, May 12, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday April 21, 2017

Listen to Paul Cook on Y98 all week and call in for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see ‘Dirty Dancing’ at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, May 12, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.

DIRTY DANCING – THE CLASSIC STORY ON STAGE is an unprecedented live experience, exploding with heart-pounding music, passionate romance and sensational dancing. Seen by millions across the globe, this worldwide smash hit features the hit songs “Hungry Eyes,” “Hey Baby,” “Do You Love Me?” and the heart-stopping “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life.” London’s Sunday Express says, “This crowd-pleasing stage adaptation hits the jackpot!”

Tickets for the show are on sale, visit FabulousFox.com for more details.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, April 21, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

