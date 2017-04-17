Listen to Win Tickets to Cardinals’ Firefighters Appreciation Night

Win: A pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals game vs the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at 7:15 p.m., and a pair of vouchers to retrieve a Cardinals’ Fire Department t-shirt at the game.

Contest Ends: Friday April 21, 2017

Listen to the Phillips and Company Morning Show on Y98 all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals game on vs the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at 7:15 p.m., and a pair of vouchers to retrieve a Cardinals’ Fire Department t-shirt at the game.

Tickets for the promotional game are on sale now, with a portion of each ticket going to benefit BackStoppers. For more details and to purchase tickets go to Cardinals.com/Promotions.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, April 21, 2017. Read the official contest rules.