Hoda Kotb Returns to “TODAY” 

Hoda Kotb made an emotional return to TODAY this morning, ending the two-month maternity leave she went on after adopting daughter Haley Joy.

I’ve been so proud of my lack of crying lately and then Hoda comes back and breaks my tear-free streak! I just love her and her spirit. Haley Joy is one lucky girl.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Kotb confessed that her mind wasn’t really on work. “I should be studying notes and stuff, but can I tell you what I’m doing?” she told the camera. “I’m looking at baby pictures!” Once she got into the studio with Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie, Kotb added, “I’m feeling great. I don’t think I’ve ever been this happy.”

