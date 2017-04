Easter Sunday served as a mini-Destiny’s Child reunion when a very pregnant Beyonce celebrated the holiday alongside Kelly Rowland.

Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson marked the occasion by Instagramming a photo of herself standing in between the two former girl-group members:

3/4th of my girls❤️ Missing 1/4 at Cochella😌 My Solo❤️❤️Bianca A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

She then gave a shoutout to her other daughter Solange, adding, “Missing one-fourth at Coachella.”

Check out more HERE.