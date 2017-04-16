Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premieres Its 1st Teaser

April 16, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: Star Wars, trailer

Your first look at The Last Jedi is here! The official Star Wars YouTube channel debuted a two-minute teaser for the next Star Wars film, which opens with a dramatic shot of Rey (Daisy Ridley) appearing to land on a rock set along an oceanside mountain range. A mysterious voice can be heard telling her, “Breathe. Just breathe. Now reach out…what do you see?.” Ridley replies in voiceover, “Light. Darkness.” At that, the camera pans to what looks like Rey practicing her lightsaber skills on a cliff. There are also brief shots of Finn (John Boyega) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) before Luke Skywalker says while standing at the mouth of a cave, “I only know one truth. It’s time for the Jedi to end.” Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Listen Live