Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premieres Its 1st Teaser

Your first look at The Last Jedi is here! The official Star Wars YouTube channel debuted a two-minute teaser for the next Star Wars film, which opens with a dramatic shot of Rey (Daisy Ridley) appearing to land on a rock set along an oceanside mountain range. A mysterious voice can be heard telling her, “Breathe. Just breathe. Now reach out…what do you see?.” Ridley replies in voiceover, “Light. Darkness.” At that, the camera pans to what looks like Rey practicing her lightsaber skills on a cliff. There are also brief shots of Finn (John Boyega) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) before Luke Skywalker says while standing at the mouth of a cave, “I only know one truth. It’s time for the Jedi to end.” Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.