TLC Hire Snoop Dogg for ‘Way Back,’ the First Song Off their New Album

By Jon Wiederhorn

TLC have released “Way Back” with a little help from Snoop Dogg. The song is the first track from their yet-untitled new album, which comes out June 30.

“Way Back” also marks the first number the band has dropped since their Christmas cut “Gift-Wrapped Kiss,” which came out in December 2014.

A successful Kickstarter campaign funded the recording of the new album, which the group has announced will be the last record they will release. Prizes from the Kickstarter included and exercise class with Chilli, slumber parties, movie dates, video outfits and more. The group has asked fans to help them come up with a name for the release.

The group’s last studio album was 3D, which came out in 2002. They’ve also released the Greatest Hits record 20 in 2013.

Listen to “Way Back” here: