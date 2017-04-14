This Is the Top Wedding Hairstyle on Pinterest

April 14, 2017 1:23 PM

Over-coiffed, stuffy updos are no longer the wedding aesthetic, and your current wedding hair inspiration board you may or may not have listed as secret on Pinterest only drives the point home. If you aren’t opting for a down or half-up style, chances are, effortless, slightly-undone looks like Chrissy Teigen, Freida Pinto, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s are populating your list.

The rest of Pinterest is following suit—in the platform’s recently-released Wedding Report, searches for simple, polished updos have gone up by 83% this year. For your consideration, we put together a list of some of our favorite celebrity updos that fall under both the simple and polished categories. Keep scrolling to see them all now, and add to your board accordingly.

