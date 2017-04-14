This Is the Top Wedding Hairstyle on Pinterest

Over-coiffed, stuffy updos are no longer the wedding aesthetic, and your current wedding hair inspiration board you may or may not have listed as secret on Pinterest only drives the point home. If you aren’t opting for a down or half-up style, chances are, effortless, slightly-undone looks like Chrissy Teigen, Freida Pinto, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s are populating your list.
The rest of Pinterest is following suit—in the platform’s recently-released Wedding Report, searches for simple, polished updos have gone up by 83% this year. For your consideration, we put together a list of some of our favorite celebrity updos that fall under both the simple and polished categories. Keep scrolling to see them all now, and add to your board accordingly.
-
FRAZER HARRISON/GETTY; JORDAN STRAUSS/INVISION/AP
1. CHRISSY TEIGEN
Teigen’s hairstylist Jen Atkin allowed a few loose tendrils to escape the star’s low bun, perfectly framing her face.
-
ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ/GETTY; FRAZER HARRISON/GETTY
2. FREIDA PINTO
Polished in the front, tousled in the back. Try stacking a few twists a la Freida Pinto to give your chignon some extra height.
-
DAVID CROTTY/PATRICK MCMULLAN; DAVID LIVINGSTON/GETTY
3. LUPITA NYONG’O
Consider the placement of your veil when opting for an oversized bun like Lupita Nyong’o’s—it’s perfect for accessories that sit high on the crown. If you prefer to wear your veil lower, adjust the look accordingly.
-
STEVE GRANITZ/WIREIMAGE; DAVID LIVINGSTON/GETTY
4. BRIE LARSON
The touchable waves of Brie Larson’s updo make this style perfect for a low-key beach wedding. “I wanted the updo to have a cool and textured feel to keep it more modern looking,” says her hairstylist Mara Roszak, who added a few braids around the hairline while rough-drying the rest of the star’s strands to create a natural-looking wave. Once her whole head was dry, she then removed the waves, and added extra definition by wrapping varied sections around a curling iron. Roszak then formed the bun by sweeping Larson’s hair into a mid-height ponytail, and twisted the ends into a knotted shape.
-
JB LACROIX/WIREIMAGE; JASON LAVERIS/FILMMAGIC
5. GUGU MBATHA-RAW
The star’s windswept curl and low chignon combo is perfect for brides who want to showcase their natural texture on their big day.
-
JEFFREY MAYER/WIREIMAGE (2)
6. EMMA WATSON
The deconstructed braids worked in tandem with the well-placed avian accessories, which almost appeared to be flying through the star’s layers. To create the effect, her hairstylist Adir Abergel prepped her strands by using a medium-barrel curling iron to impart movement, then twisted together a few loose plaits all over the head, which were gathered into a low updo.
-
FRAZER HARRISON/GETTY (2)
7. NICOLE KIDMAN
The woven finish of Kidman’s massive bun is easier to recreate than it looks—her hairstylist Kylee Heath first anchored her hair into a ponytail, split it into two sections, then tied both into a knot. The ends were given a light teasing, then tucked in to round out the shape.