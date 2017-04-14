Stats On Easter Baskets

Here are a couple stats for you about Easter baskets.

1. Nearly 90% of Easter baskets will contain candy or chocolate.

2. 52% of us prefer our chocolate eggs to be filled with cream or caramel . . . 32% like their chocolate eggs to be solid . . . and 16% like it hollow.

3. 81% of parents admit to STEALING candy from their kids’ Easter baskets.

The survey also found that 91% of parents plan to talk to their kids about balance when it comes to eating Easter candy. So here are three tips to help you with that…

1. Buy small. Meaning the candy AND the Easter basket itself. If the basket is small, it won’t take as much candy to fill, and fun-size candy can make a HUGE difference in how much sugar your kid eats at one time.

2. Fill it with stuff other than candy. Like stickers, pencils, Legos, crayons, and other art supplies.

3. Set some expectations. According to a dietician, one easy way to limit your kid’s candy intake is to include a note from the Easter Bunny, telling them how much they can eat each day.

