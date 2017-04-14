St. Louis Uncorked Event Info

BACK TO UNCORKED HOME PAGE

FRIDAY JUNE 2nd:

Festival Hours: 4P – 11P

Bud Light Party Plaza Hours: 7P – 11P (food service 7P – 10P)

Main Stage Acts begin at 5:00P

FULL STAGE SCHEDULE COMING SOON!

SATURDAY JUNE 3RD:

Featuring: Gavin DeGraw

Festival Hours: 2P – 11P

Bud Light Party Plaza Hours: 7P – 11P (food service 7P – 10P)

Main Stage Acts begin at 3:00

FULL STAGE SCHEDULE COMING SOON!

The Bud Light Main Stage is located at Broadway and Market in Downtown St. Louis (Kiener Plaza)

Rain or Shine Event

Free to attend

All ages welcome

Leashed pets permitted

Must be 21+ and present ticket and identification to enter Bud Light Party Plaza

No outside food, alcoholic beverages or coolers permitted – portable seating OK

Event parking available at surrounding meters and multiple garages

Parking maps also available here.

