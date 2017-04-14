Scorpion Scare on United

April 14, 2017 4:35 PM By Paul Cook

Oh no, now this for United Airlines: a scorpion attack. How does that happen?

A passenger was traveling on a flight from Calgary to Houston when he was stung by a scorpion. The scorpion fell onto Richard Bell’s head and stung him underneath his fingernail.

“We were on the plane about an hour, having dinner, and then something fell on my head, so I grabbed it. I was hanging onto it,” Bell said. “It was lucky that it hit my nail more than my skin I think, so maybe my thumbnail saved me a little bit.”

As a precaution, crews also checked the airplane for a possible infestation.

“Our crew immediately consulted with a MedLink physician on the ground who provided guidance throughout the incident and assured our crew that it was not a life-threatening matter,” United said in a statement.

What’s next? I’m going with locusts!

 

