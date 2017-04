What Easter candy are you looking forward to Sunday?

According to a new survey, Peeps have PLUMMETED in popularity over the past few years in the face of better Easter candy options.

When it comes to the candy we’re looking forward to this year, 54% of us say Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs . . . 48% chocolate bunnies . . . 48% jelly beans . . . 45% Hershey’s chocolate eggs . . . and 34% Peeps.

Usually, Peeps is right up around 45%, so that’s a major drop.

Click Here to see more.