About St. Louis Uncorked

“The First Sip of Summer,” St. Louis Uncorked returns June 2nd and 3rd as the city’s premier entertainment event, featuring Gavin DeGraw!

The two-day festival will be the first major event held at the newly renovated Kiener Plaza and surrounding streets, located west of the Old Courthouse downtown. CBS RADIO St. Louis produces and hosts the festival in partnership with City Arch River Foundation, Hilton at the Ballpark, 360 Rooftop Lounge and the City of St. Louis with additional support from the Downtown Neighborhood and Business Associations.

St. Louis Uncorked is free to attend and will be open Friday, June 2 from 4:00 – 11:00 PM and on Saturday, June 3 from 2:00 – 11:00 PM. The festival will feature multiple national and local music artists on the Bud Light Main Stage, beer, dozens of wine brands, Deep Eddy Vodka, food for purchase, local vendors and other festival experiences.

VIP tickets to the Bud Light Party Plaza are on sale now and include food and drink in a reserved area from 7:00 – 11:00 PM and complementary access to Three-Sixty rooftop lounge each night. Party plaza tickets cost $55 per person, per night with no additional fees.

This iconic St. Louis festival delivers an experience that keeps friends coming back year after year.

