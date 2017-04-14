’13 Reasons Why’ Breaks a Netflix Record

The Selena Gomez-produced show 13 Reasons Why has broken a Netflix record. More people tweeted about the series in its first week of streaming than any other show’s first week on Netflix, according to a new study by Fizziology.

A whopping 3.5 million people tweeted about the show in the week after it premiered on March 31. Meanwhile, Chasing Cameron — a reality series featuring Vine star Cameron Dallas — came in at #2 with 1.3 million tweets.

13 Reasons Why is about a high school student who commits suicide and leaves behind a tape that gives 13 reasons why she decided to end her life.

