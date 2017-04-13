Viral Video: Burger King’s Connected Whopper

This Burger King commercial is trying to control your Google home device??!!

Burger King has released an ad for its Whopper sandwich that’s designed to trigger viewers’ Google Home devices.

The ad appears to be the first intentional use of a voice-activated digital assistant in an ad.

Exactly how many people may have heard the Burger King ad play on their Google Home device is not yet clear. If Google Home’s sale numbers are anything like Amazon’s, there’s a chance that it was reached by millions!